2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction: “Season of Shivers.”

Winter officially arrives on December 21, 2021, and The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac says to prepare for a “Season of Shivers.” According to the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, winter will punctuate by positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the U.S.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. For 230 years, the Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for winter’s worst with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts.

The super-cold of the coming winter will also bring lots of snow in some places. This extreme wintry mix is expected in areas of New England as well as throughout the Ohio Valley, in northern portions of the Deep South, and southeast New Mexico.

Above-average snowfall is also in the forecast along a track from eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado. While temperatures in this mid-country strip will be relatively average, snowfall will be abundant, with several storms predicted throughout the winter.

Meanwhile, most western areas will remain relatively dry, with all but the Pacific Coast itself and portions of the Southwest experiencing the frigid cold predicted for much of the rest of the country.