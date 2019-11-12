Seattle Knocks 49ers From Undefeated Ranks and High School Football in Today’s Sports Update

It was an epic Monday night football game between Seatlle and San Francisco. The 49ers tied the game at 24 with 6 seconds left to send it to overtime. Then, a 42 yard field goal from Seahawk Jason Myers, and SF suffered it’s first loss of the year, 27-24.

The College Football Playoff Poll will be released tonight, and a shakeup is expected after both Alabama and Pen State lost.

This Week’s Playoff Football Schedule

Pittsburg vs Sunnyvale Thursday 7pm at Emory Rains on STAR Country 96.9, Hughes Springs vs Gladewater at Pine Tree Friday 7:30pm on STAR Country 96.9, Daingerfield vs Anderson Shiro Friday at 7:30pm at Kaufman on KLAKE 97.7, Paris vs. Alvarado 7:30pm Friday Ron Poe Stadium McKinney on 101.9 KBUS, Honey Grove vs Trenton Friday in Denison at 7pm on MIX 107..7, Paul Pewitt vs Corrigan-Camden Friday 7:30pm at Corrigan-Camden, Winnsboro vs Hooks Friday at 7:30pm at Pittsburg, and Mt Vernon vs Sabine Saturday at 1pm at Sulphur Springs on KLAKE 97.7.

In the AP College Basketball Poll Kentucky is#1, Duke is 2nd, Michigan State is 3rd, Louisville is 4th, Kansas is 5th, North Carolina is #6, Maryland #7, Gonzaga is 8th, Virginia is #9 and Villanova is #10.

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez capped a meteoric rise by becoming the franchise’s third Rookie of the Year winner and second since the club moved to the American League. Alvarez was a unanimous selection of the award’s 30 voters. Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means finished second, with Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe third.

Pete Alonso began the 2019 season fighting just to make the New York Mets‘ Opening Day roster. He ends it as the National League Rookie of the Year after slugging a rookie record 53 home runs, driving in 120 runs and becoming a cult hero for Mets fans for his energy and enthusiasm and one memorable bare-chested postgame interview. Alonso was a near unanimous selection of the award’s 30 voters, getting 29 first place votes. Braves starter Mike Soroka received the other first place vote and finished second.