" /> Second Case of Coronavirus Reported in Lamar County – EastTexasRadio.com
Second Case of Coronavirus Reported in Lamar County

35 mins ago

 

The Paris-Lamar County Health Department has confirmed that a second local person has tested positive for the Coronavirus-COVID-19. Initial indications are that the case was travel related and the patient is under quarantine. It’s not known if the quarantine is at home or in the hospital.  NO other information about this case have been released. WE spoke with Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who told us that a conference call had been scheduled for this afternoon and more details may become available. Meanwhile, everyone is urged to continue observing the personal precautions against the virus, as well as all the other city, county and state regulations and recommendations. The first Coronavirus case in Lamar County was reported on March 19.

