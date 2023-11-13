Second Grade Takes Justiss on a “Rock & Roll Forever” Tour

Justiss Elementary School’s second graders recently put on an entertaining program called “Rock & Roll Forever.” The program showcased the students’ musical talents and included classic songs by some of the most iconic musicians in history. The students performed songs by Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Little Richard, all of which are known for their catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms. The audience was treated to a trip down memory lane as they listened to these beloved tunes performed by the young and talented students. It was a great way to showcase the students’ musical abilities and to celebrate the timeless music of these legendary artists. Overall, the program was a huge success and demonstrated the importance of music education in elementary schools.