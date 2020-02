A second Moore high school student in Oklahoma died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup. Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed in a weekend traffic crash. The students who died have been identified as Yuridia Martinez and Rachel Freeman. Police say the students were running on a sidewalk. Now, 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend is facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.