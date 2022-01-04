Second Round Of Grant Funding Available Through The Texas Vaccine Outreach And Education Program

Press Release From TDSHS

The Texas Department of State Health Services in partnership with Texas A&M Health announced the opening of the second round of funding for the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant Program.

In this round, organizations can apply for grants ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000 to engage in vaccine education and outreach with the goal of increasing the number of fully vaccinated Texans against COVID-19. Funds will be awarded for projects that ensure greater access and knowledge of COVID-19 vaccines through education and outreach to populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“As with the first round of funding, DSHS is confident that community-based organizations are perfectly positioned to offer local support for those who seek access for and information about COVID-19 vaccine services,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

DSHS encourages statewide organizations, academic institutions, and community-based organizations of all sizes with strong, direct relationships with the populations they serve to apply for the federal funds.

“We anticipate applications for larger and more statewide projects this round with the increase in the funding range,” said Olga Rodriguez, associate vice president and chief of staff at Texas A&M Health. “These grants create opportunities for local communities to develop COVID-19 education projects that are tailored for their community, which is increasingly important as the state and country continue to deal with COVID-19 and its variants.”

Deadline for proposal submissions for the funding for the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant Program is Jan. 14, 2022. Round two funding priorities include:

Statewide organizations proposing targeted community interventions addressing communities of color, rural communities, and/or Texans with disabilities

Groups or organizations focusing on children in Texas

Groups or organizations focusing on one or more of 10 counties in Texas with low vaccination rates (Bell, Bowie, Ector, Grayson, Jefferson, Johnson, McLennan, Parker, Tom Green, and/or Wichita)

Groups or organizations focusing on serving Tribal Nations

To learn more about the program, eligibility and how to apply for round two funding, please visit https://health.tamu.edu/vaccinegrant/round-2.html.