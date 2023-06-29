Second Texas Legislature Session Underway

The Legislature enters its second special session of the year. This time they are solely focused on property tax relief. During the first special session, the House, led by Speaker Dade Phelan, had quickly passed a version of Abbott’s tax compression proposal and his preferred border security bill, then abruptly adjourned. The Senate, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at the helm, focused on also implementing an increase to the state’s homestead exemption, which lowers the amount of a home’s value that can be taxed to pay for public schools.