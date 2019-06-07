Secure Your Cargo

DPS Encourages Motorists to Secure Cargo

TYLER– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans of the importance of securing cargo on Secure Your Load Day, 2019.

Securing cargo in vehicles, trucks, and trailers is a matter of protecting all motorists from potential injury or death. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at 55 miles per hour, an object weighing just 20 pounds that falls from a vehicle, strikes with an impact of half a ton.

Last year in Texas, there were 1241 total crashes caused by a load not being secured. Of those, 205 involved injuries or death on Texas roadways. (TXDOT-2017) There are approximately 51,000 incidents involving unsecured loads in the United States each year, killing 440 people and injuring 10,000 people. (Government Accountability Office Study)

During this busy summer travel season, we encourage everyone to secure themselves by using seatbelts and take time to secure cargo as if your own family was going to be following behind.

The law states a vehicle shall be equipped and maintained to prevent loose material from escaping by blowing or spilling. A vehicle bed carrying a load may not have a hole, crack, or another opening through which free articles can escape; and shall be enclosed on both sides by side panels, on the front by restraint or the vehicle cab and on the rear by a tailgate or panel. The tailgate of the vehicle shall be securely closed to prevent spillage during transportation. An offense under this section is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.00

http://ftp.dot.state.tx.us/pub/txdot-info/trf/crash_statistics/2017/21.pdf