Security Breach In Workers Comp Data

An audit has found a security issue in the Texas Department of Insurance software used to track Workers Comp information. As a result, the personal data of people who filed workers comp claims between March 2019 and January of this year could have been affected. The department is sending letters to those people and offering them help to sign up for free credit-monitoring services, and they took the application off-line. The department now has an outside firm searching for any signs that they misused data but says so far, there’s no evidence of that.

