Security Photo Of East Texas Bank Robbery Suspect

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a security video of the suspect who is wanted for robbing the First National Bank of Winnsboro’s Winona-Owentown branch on US 271. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the bank’s parking lot in what is believed to be a late model silver Toyota Tundra double cab pickup with chrome cab length side steps.

https://tylerpaper.com/news/local/update-smith-county-sheriff-s-office-releases-photos-of-bank/article_d2e5e3b0-8b9b-11e9-82a6-a7050a109905.html