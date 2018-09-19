Seeing The Human Body Through The Eyes Of A Student

Anatomy and physiology students study body systems

Life-size drawings of the human body depicting the different body systems are lining the science hall at North Lamar High School. Students in anatomy and physiology were given the assignment to choose a body system and include at least one 3D organ. Using their creativity and working in teams, the students’ final displays included the muscular, respiratory, circulatory, digestive, endocrine, lymphatic, urinary, skeletal, nervous and cardiovascular systems. Instructor for the class is Doil Tingen.