Car-Mart Sep 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Seeing The Human Body Through The Eyes Of A Student

9 hours ago

North Lamar High School students Natalie McNeal, Jenna Gould, and Maddie Quintero teamed up to work on the lymphatic body system.

Anatomy and physiology students study body systems

Life-size drawings of the human body depicting the different body systems are lining the science hall at North Lamar High School. Students in anatomy and physiology were given the assignment to choose a body system and include at least one 3D organ. Using their creativity and working in teams, the students’ final displays included the muscular, respiratory, circulatory, digestive, endocrine, lymphatic, urinary, skeletal, nervous and cardiovascular systems.  Instructor for the class is Doil Tingen.

Life-size drawings by the anatomy and physiology students line the science hall of North Lamar High School. Standing by the drawings are Ralph Stewart, Aleeza Lee, Taylor Looney, Jake Slater, Grace Kuykendall, Danny Rouse, Allie Blount, Keegan Fendley, and McKenzie Mitchell.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     