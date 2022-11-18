Self-Inflicted Gunshot At Avinger

Montrel Hatton

Officials arrested Montrel Hatton following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall. Thursday, he shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home to find out why he failed to appear in court. Hatton’s bond conditions included a GPS ankle monitor and stipulations regarding contact with the shooting victims. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received information that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. He alarmed his probation officer and received news he was in Avinger. They say Hatton attempted to take his life with a self-inflicted gunshot, and paramedics took him to LSU Shreveport, where he died.