Governor Abbott, TDEM Urge Texans To Submit Self Reporting Damage Survey

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourage Texans to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey. It will help the state identify damages across Texas and support emergency management officials in understanding damages during the recent winter weather. This data is also needed to provide FEMA information and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: www.TDEM.texas.gov/warm. Reporting damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

“I urge Texans to fill out the Self Reporting Damage Survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property,” said Governor Abbott. “The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”

 

