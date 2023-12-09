Semi-Final Results

Semi-Finals Results
6A DI RII
North Crowley (14-0) +13 vs. Duncanville (13-1) at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm
6A DII RII
DeSoto (13-0) +14 vs. Southlake Carroll (13-1) at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm
5A DI RII
Aledo (15-0) 36 – Forney (13-2) 7
5A DII RII
South Oak Cliff (13-2) 36 – Frisco Emerson (12-3) 24
4A DI RII
Anna (14-1) 14 – Decatur (10-5) 10
4A DII RII
Gilmer (12-3) 42 – Glenn Rose (10-5) 21
4A DI RIII
TY Chapel Hill (13-2) 28 -SA Davenport (11-4) 20
3A DI RII
Malakoff (15-0) 38 – Brock (11-4) 31
3A DII RII
Gunter (15-0) 38 – Canadian (14-1) 17
3A DII RIII
Tidehaven (14-0) 20 – Daingerfield (11-4) 14
2A DI RIII
Timpson (15-0) 35 – Ganado (12-3) 21
2A DII RIII
Mart (15-0) 38 – Chilton (13-2) 24
AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.
UIL Football State Championships
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)
Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.
Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N
Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)
Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv
Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)
Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.
Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.
Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA
Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)
Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.
Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.
Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.
*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ