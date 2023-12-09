Semi-Final Results

Semi-Finals Results

6A DI RII

North Crowley (14-0) +13 vs. Duncanville (13-1) at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto (13-0) +14 vs. Southlake Carroll (13-1) at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm

5A DI RII

Aledo (15-0) 36 – Forney (13-2) 7

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff (13-2) 36 – Frisco Emerson (12-3) 24

4A DI RII

Anna (14-1) 14 – Decatur (10-5) 10

4A DII RII

Gilmer (12-3) 42 – Glenn Rose (10-5) 21

4A DI RIII

TY Chapel Hill (13-2) 28 -SA Davenport (11-4) 20

3A DI RII

Malakoff (15-0) 38 – Brock (11-4) 31

3A DII RII

Gunter (15-0) 38 – Canadian (14-1) 17

3A DII RIII

Tidehaven (14-0) 20 – Daingerfield (11-4) 14

2A DI RIII

Timpson (15-0) 35 – Ganado (12-3) 21

2A DII RIII

Mart (15-0) 38 – Chilton (13-2) 24

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ