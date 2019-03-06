Senator Calls For Moratorium On STAAR Test

Senator José Menéndez on Tuesday called upon Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to suspend the usage of STAAR exams to assess school performance. It came after reports indicate it unfairly tests students at the wrong grade level. The Senator is introducing legislation to put a moratorium of two years on the use of the STAAR, otherwise known as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, and test as a measurement of how school districts perform. He said that, based on reports, the test has been measuring student achievement on an average of two or three years above their grade level.