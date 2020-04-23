Send Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Staff Words of Inspiration

Officers and staff of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) have been working diligently to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and are following CDC guidelines and continuing to ensure areas are clean and sanitary.

If you would be interested in reaching out to staff by sending words of encouragement and inspiration to show them appreciation for their continued hard work and dedication, staff would truly appreciate the kind words and show of support. If you choose to reach out, you may address letters to unit staff in care of the Warden.

These words of inspiration may also be sent to your local facilities that are not on lockdown status. Lockdowns are updated regularly on the TDCJ website, the following units are currently on precautionary lockdown.

Baten, Bell, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clements, Crain, Darrington, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Gist, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Hutchins, Jester 4, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Ramsey, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne

The unit directory can be found by clicking on the following link.

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/ unit_directory/index.html

You remain in the thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ and Rehabilitation Programs Division (RPD), that each of you and your families remain safe and healthy during this time. We ask that you please keep the TDCJ staff and offenders in your thoughts and prayers as well.

As a reminder, all visits and volunteer trainings (statewide, both within and outside of TDCJ facilities) will remain suspended until further notice. During this time, your volunteer status will not be suspended due to lack of training or retraining. Online retraining is currently available for approved volunteers that are due for their two-year retraining requirement. Under the circumstances, online retraining will be allowed for all approved volunteers regardless if your last retraining was completed online.

The TDCJ continues to give COVID-19 updates on the TDCJ website and Facebook page.

https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/ covid-19/index.html

Sincerely,

Rene Hinojosa

Division Director

Rehabilitation Programs Division