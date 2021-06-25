Senior Citizens Ice Cream Freeze-Off

Annual Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off. Tuesday, June 29th at 1:00 at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. All Senior Citizens are welcome to attend.

You guys don’t want to miss this FUN and TASTY Event. I have the following Flavors of Homemade Ice Cream competing in the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Annual Ice Cream Freeze Off. Places will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Also we will be giving out 5 Honorable Mentions.

Carriage House Manor is Sponsoring 1st 2nd and 3rd Place, CANHelp is Sponsoring the 5 Honorable Mentions.

The fun thing is that the Seniors get to be the Judges. You will be given 3 Poker Chips when you come in along with your Spoon and Bowl. After you sample all you can eat you will place one of your poker chips into the container in front of your 3 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors. We will count up the Poker Chips and the Flavor with the Most Poker Chips gets 1st Place.. We will award 2nd and 3rd the same way. 5 Honorable Mentions will follow suit.

Hearts and Hands Homecare – Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake – Meghan Reeves

Hospice Plus – Chocolate Chip Toffee – Angie Sepulveda-Boehler

Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab – Peach Cobbler – Dana Peoples

Hopkins Place – Chocolate Peanut Butter – Britney Brantley

Serenity Plus – Banana Ice Cream – Miachel Herrera

Heritage Home Health – Banana Nut – Marcie Gammill

Heritage Home Health – Cantelope – Shelby Romans

Sulphur Springs Imaging – Butterfinger – Stacey Wetzel

Cypress Basin Hospice – Mint Chocolate Chip – Kassie Teal

Embark Care – Britney Iltis – Strawberry

Choice Hospice – Strawberry

Birchwood Nursing and Rehab – Felicia Peasley – Vanilla

Rock Creek — Tina Cox – Cherry Vanilla

Angles Care – Libby Daves – Dutch Chocolate

Bartenders To Go – Ty Smith – Strawberry Banana

Wesley House -Judith Beck – Chocolate

Wesley Oaks -Judith Beck – Cherry Nut

Shirley Brock – Heath Bar Crunch