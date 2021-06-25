Senior Citizens Ice Cream Freeze-Off

Annual Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off. Tuesday, June 29th at 1:00 at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. All Senior Citizens are welcome to attend.
You guys don’t want to miss this FUN and TASTY Event. I have the following Flavors of Homemade Ice Cream competing in the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Annual Ice Cream Freeze Off. Places will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. Also we will be giving out 5 Honorable Mentions.
Carriage House Manor is Sponsoring 1st 2nd and 3rd Place, CANHelp is Sponsoring the 5 Honorable Mentions.
The fun thing is that the Seniors get to be the Judges. You will be given 3 Poker Chips when you come in along with your Spoon and Bowl. After you sample all you can eat you will place one of your poker chips into the container in front of your 3 Favorite Ice Cream Flavors. We will count up the Poker Chips and the Flavor with the Most Poker Chips gets 1st Place.. We will award 2nd and 3rd the same way. 5 Honorable Mentions will follow suit.
Hearts and Hands Homecare – Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake – Meghan Reeves
Hospice Plus – Chocolate Chip Toffee – Angie Sepulveda-Boehler
Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab – Peach Cobbler – Dana Peoples
Hopkins Place – Chocolate Peanut Butter – Britney Brantley
Serenity Plus – Banana Ice Cream – Miachel Herrera
Heritage Home Health – Banana Nut – Marcie Gammill
Heritage Home Health – Cantelope – Shelby Romans
Sulphur Springs Imaging – Butterfinger – Stacey Wetzel
Cypress Basin Hospice – Mint Chocolate Chip – Kassie Teal
Embark Care – Britney Iltis – Strawberry
Choice Hospice – Strawberry
Birchwood Nursing and Rehab – Felicia Peasley – Vanilla
Rock Creek — Tina Cox – Cherry Vanilla
Angles Care – Libby Daves – Dutch Chocolate
Bartenders To Go – Ty Smith – Strawberry Banana
Wesley House -Judith Beck – Chocolate
Wesley Oaks -Judith Beck – Cherry Nut
Shirley Brock – Heath Bar Crunch