Senior ‘Signing Day’ at NLHS

North Lamar shows senior pride

North Lamar High School held a ‘Signing Day’ on Wednesday for seniors. After staff members handed out personalized signs to every senior, the graduating class of 2021 took a pilgrimage to the front lawn of the high school to place their signs along Stone Ave. for passersby to see.

“As a graduate of NL, it’s important to me to have one more way to show our community the pride we have in our seniors,” said Principal Mark Keith. “If they are going to college, their college logo is on the sign. If they are going into the military, their military branch logo is on the sign. If they haven’t made up their mind yet on what their future plans are, the NL logo is on the sign. Every senior who graduates from here is a big deal to me, to us, to our NL community. This is just one more way for us to show it.”