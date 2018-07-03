Correction – Sentencing Hearing For Greenville Man

Michael Jacob Miller

Hopkins County Jail

A 21-year-old Greenville man, who pleaded guilty in Hopkins County to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, is expected to learn his punishment Tuesday. Matthew Miller admitted to cutting a man’s throat as the result of a suspected love triangle. Miller’s wife was in the bedroom of the victim’s home at the time of the stabbing. After a sentencing hearing, District Judge Eddie Northcutt will determine his sentence. Contrary to previous reports, Mr. Miller has no prior criminal record.