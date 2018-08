Sentencing is slated for this week for a Travis County woman accused of tampering with evidence in a Commerce double murder case. Mabel Jean Gonzales, of Austin, pleaded guilty to going to a location near the murder scene and removed items from the site. Her friend, Tyrone Jamaal Williams has pleaded not guilty to killing 27-year-old Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales and her mother, 51-year-old Vicki Ann Gonzales.