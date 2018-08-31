September is Peak Hurricane Season and Texas is the Deadliest in the Nation, Based on the past five years of data in the 2018 report.

Luckily, the Atlantic hurricane season has not resulted in the harrowing devastation seen in Texas last year. However, September is considered peak season for Atlantic hurricanes, so we’re not in the clear yet. While experts can’t predict exactly what the weather will bring in the coming weeks, now’s a good time to re-stock your emergency kit and make sure you’re prepared for the worst, just in case.

Based on a recent report released by SafeWise, Texas is the deadliest state for hurricanes, with 97 reported deaths over the past five years. Texas also ranks No. 1 for monetary damage at over $61 billion. That works out to $2,455 per person if divided equally across the state.

2017 was the most expensive year on record for weather-related disasters across the US, racking up an estimated $310 billion in damage.¹ That beats the previous record ($219 billion in 2005) by almost $100 billion. Topping 2017’s list of billion-dollar weather events were three hurricanes—Harvey, Maria, and Irma. Of the $310 billion in weather-related damage in 2017, hurricanes accounted for a whopping 86%.

Now June is upon us, and so is hurricane season. 2018 has already seen three weather events that exceeded a billion dollars in damage, and hurricanes are sure to add to that number.² In anticipation of 2018’s hurricane season, SafeWise decided to find out what those hurricane losses look like at the state and territory level. To calculate the total monetary damage in each state, we examined five years of hurricane data and included losses due to both property and crop damage.