Set Up Your Own Virtual Red Kettle – The Salvation Army  

Paris, Texas – Christmas is fast approaching! By now, you will have seen the iconic Salvation Army bell ringers at red kettles outside stores around Paris. But did you know that you can set up your virtual fundraiser and be part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign without leaving your house? It is a simple and fun way to engage your family, friends, and coworkers while raising much-needed funds that help those in need all year round.

The Virtual Kettle provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need. “You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area storefronts and retailers,” said Major Guy Watts of The Salvation Army. “However, the opportunity to set up and promote your online virtual kettle makes it easy for people to get involved in Doing The Most Good this holiday season. You set your fundraising goal, share the link with your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate. This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”

To set up a virtual kettle, go to https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/paris/. Then, select “Give to Our Virtual Kettle,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.

“Fewer people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Major Guy Watts. “Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide financial assistance to struggling families, food to those hungry, and shelter to people dealing with homelessness.”

In 2021, The Salvation Army in Paris raised $34,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $40,000.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up this year! You can select the location, day, and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com. We hope to see you out there at the kettle!

For more information about The Salvation Army, please call us at (903) 784-7548 or visit us at 350 West Kaufman. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.