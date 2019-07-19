Seth Rogen Talks Lion King in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

Elite Daily says Beyonce broke Royal protocol when she hugged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the London premiere of ”The Lion King.” A Royal insider tells Entertainment Tonight, “Well, Beyoncé did break protocol because she turned up after the royals. Well, that is a big no-no because when it’s a royal premiere, the royals should be the last people to arrive. Hugging a royal, no, it’s not standard protocol. So yeah, I think Beyoncé got special treatment by Their Royal Highnesses. They were really, really thrilled to meet her, as told by a palace source. It was the very first time, in fact, that either Meghan or Harry had met Beyoncé. And you could see that.”

In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Lori Loughlin and her husband won’t take any kind of plea deal in their college admissions scandal case. A source tells the magazine, “They believe they’ll be exonerated. The couple are actively engaged in their defense. They won’t even talk about taking any type of plea bargain.”

Us Weekly claims Cameron Diaz has given up acting for cooking. A source tells the magazine,“She’s very happy being away from acting. She has been “very fulfilled in her life. Cooking has become a passion, and she’s always coming up with new recipes and loves sharing food with the people around her.”

The Naples Daily News claims the Royal Scoop Ice Cream Company has created a new flavor inspired by Queen called Bohemian Raspberry. The vanilla ice cream is infused with a thick raspberry swirl, cheesecake bites and graham cracker crumbs.

The Wrap claims Brad Pitt is producing a new Lego show for Fox. ”Lego Masters’ will pit 12 teams against one another in a Lego building competition. Winners of the challenges will advance to the next round until the show’s finale.

Contact Music claims Jason Momoa is going to guest star on The Simpsons.Producer Al Jean is quoted by the website as saying, ”He is the celebrity that shows up and talks about this legend of this saint who was ground up and martyred and became the origin of modern-day pistachio ice cream. He tells this very gruesome story – and then Patty and Selma want him to sign their boobs and he runs away.”

YouGov recently surveyed 42,000 people to find the most admired men and women in the world.

Michelle Obama topped the women’s list followed by Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth and Emma Watson. Taylor Swift came in 10th, Madonna came in 11th and Ellen DeGeneres came in 15th

Bill Gates was the most admired man in the world followed by Barack Obama and Jackie Chan. Donald Trump was 14th.

”The Lion King” star Seth Rogen tells Bravo that many celebrities block him on social media. “I don’t, I’ve been blocked by a lot of random weird celebrities. I find out when one of them tweets something stupid and everyone I follow is retweeting it and I try to follow the thing and then I realize I’m blocked. Larry the Cable Guy blocked me, Rob Schneider had blocked me on Twitter, a lot of like — I have no clue why. It’s a good reverse psychology thing because I never cared what Rob Schneider is tweeting until he blocked me. And now I’m like, what is this guy saying? Must be fascinating.”

New Weekly Magazine claims Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga may become Hollywood’s next power couple. A source tells the Australian magazine, “They know they have what it takes to blow everyone away and now that they’re on a roll, there is no stopping them. They’re a force to be reckoned with and are striking while the iron is hot. They’re in it for the long haul, and know how lucky and rare it is to find someone who can be your partner both at work and at home. They have been talking marriage and how many kids they want. Gaga thinks they could have a brood as big as Brangelina too.”