Seven Bodies Found Near Henryetta Oklahoma During Search For Missing Teens

Oklahoma authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching for two missing teenage girls at a rural property near Henryetta in Okmulgee County. The state medical examiner will have to identify the bodies positively. Still, investigators say they are no longer searching for the missing teens or the man believed to be with them. An endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster, and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. Friends had seen them traveling with Jesse McFadden, a registered sex offender. Officials disclosed no other details.