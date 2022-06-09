Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Seven East Texans Arrested For Solicitation Of Prostition

On Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a solicitation of prostitution that led to seven arrests.

The Texas State Penal Code 43.021. SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION. (a) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person to engage in sexual conduct with that person or another. This charge is a state jail felony. Someone found guilty of a state jail felony can be sentenced to up to two years in jail and pay fines up to $10,000.

They arrested the following people for the offense of solicitation of prostitution:
Johnathan Rodriguez – 25 YOA of Mount Pleasant
Michael Cloud – 53 YOA of Mineola
William McClung – 61 YOA of Tatum
Michael Ovide – 49 YOA of Longview
Stephon Anthony – 26 YOA of Longview
Rafael Perez – 31 YOA of Longview
Marco Villanueva – 23 YOA of Longview

Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit), Longview Police Department, Gregg County SO, and the Gregg County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and apprehensions.

