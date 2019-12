Photo by Bill Higgins

Paramedics transported a man and two children to the hospital for a medical check after an 18-wheeler crashed into their newly built home in Bogata. Police say the man driving the truck, on Hwy 271, lost control, hit a utility pole, an office, and then slammed into the home. Authorities say the home was completely demolished. A man and two children in the home were the ones transported. The truck driver and a passenger suffered what were described as serious injuries.