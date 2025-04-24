Several Wildcats Sign Letters Of Intent To College

Several Sulphur Springs Wildcat and Ladycat athletes have signed Letters of Intent to continue playing at the next level. Wildcat All-State Quarterback Kaden Mitchell, who led the football team to their deepest playoff run in 15 years has signed with Oklahoma Christian University – but he will be going on a baseball scholarship. Mattie Dixon signed her letter of intent to join the cheerleading program at Paris Junior College. Mattie is also a member of the Ladycat softball team. Wide receiver Wyatt Watson will continue his football career at Hardin-Simmons University. Defensive End Nathan Andrews is heading to Conway, Arkansas where he will play for Hendrix College.