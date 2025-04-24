Sandlin Header 2024
Several Wildcats Sign Letters Of Intent To College

Several Sulphur Springs Wildcat and Ladycat athletes have signed Letters of Intent to continue playing at the next level. Wildcat All-State Quarterback Kaden Mitchell, who led the football team to their deepest playoff run in 15 years has signed with Oklahoma Christian University – but he will be going on a baseball scholarship.  Mattie Dixon signed her letter of intent to join the cheerleading program at Paris Junior College. Mattie is also a member of the Ladycat softball team. Wide receiver Wyatt Watson will continue his football career at Hardin-Simmons University. Defensive End Nathan Andrews is heading to Conway, Arkansas where he will play for Hendrix College.

