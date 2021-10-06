Several Wounded At Timberview-Arlington School At Mansfield ISD

Police in Arlington says a shooting has left multiple people wounded at Timberview High School in Arlington. In a letter to parents, the Mansfield ISD has confirmed that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the high school.

The letter adds that students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms or offices, and no visitors are permitted. In addition, NBC 5 crews have seen officers with long guns running from the parking lot and into the school. As a result, the school is currently on lockdown. Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.