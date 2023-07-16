A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms affects the entire region, with damaging winds being the primary severe weather threat. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with slower-moving storms.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a –

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern McCurtain County in Southeastern Oklahoma, Franklin County, Western Titus County, and Red River County in Northeastern Texas until 12:45 pm.

* At 11:38 am, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arthur City to ten miles northeast of Big Creek Lake to near Lake Sulphur Springs, moving east at 40 mph. The hazard is 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Expect hail damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include

Mount Pleasant, Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Bagwell, Manchester, Purley, Detroit, Deport, Winfield, Talco, Avery, Annona, Garvin, Miller’s Cove and Woodland.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.