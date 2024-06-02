Severe Thunderstorm Warning for

Western Little River County in Southwestern Arkansas

Southern McCurtain County in Southeastern Oklahoma

Northwestern Cass County in Northeastern Texas

Franklin County in Northeastern Texas

Northeastern Wood County in Northeastern Texas

Western Bowie County in Northeastern Texas

Morris County in Northeastern Texas

Titus County in Northeastern Texas

Camp County in Northeastern Texas

Eastern Red River County in Northeastern Texas

Until 8:00 pm

At 7:11 pm, severe thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Idabel to 7 miles west of De Kalb to near Purley, moving east at 40 mph. Expect 60 mph wind gusts, nickel-size hail, and damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The affected locations include Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Clarksville, Foreman, Leesburg, Boxelder, Idabel, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, DeKalb, Naples, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Arkinda, Scroggins, Rocky Branch, and Newsome.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.