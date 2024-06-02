Severe Thunderstorm Warning for
Western Little River County in Southwestern Arkansas
Southern McCurtain County in Southeastern Oklahoma
Northwestern Cass County in Northeastern Texas
Franklin County in Northeastern Texas
Northeastern Wood County in Northeastern Texas
Western Bowie County in Northeastern Texas
Morris County in Northeastern Texas
Titus County in Northeastern Texas
Camp County in Northeastern Texas
Eastern Red River County in Northeastern Texas
Until 8:00 pm
At 7:11 pm, severe thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Idabel to 7 miles west of De Kalb to near Purley, moving east at 40 mph. Expect 60 mph wind gusts, nickel-size hail, and damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
The affected locations include Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Clarksville, Foreman, Leesburg, Boxelder, Idabel, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, DeKalb, Naples, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Arkinda, Scroggins, Rocky Branch, and Newsome.
For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.