Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 PM

Radar 5:30 pm Monday

North and Central Texas

This Afternoon and Tonight.

Thunderstorm chances increase late this afternoon and evening, mainly along and east of I-35. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. There is a low-end tornado threat mainly across the far eastern counties.

Tuesday through Sunday

There is another chance for thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, mainly across North TX.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation is likely late this afternoon and evening, along and east of I-35.

Expect thunderstorm initiation to begin in a few hours, mainly along/just east of the I-35 corridor across North and Central Texas. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two. Hail size may rise above 2″ within a few storms. Storms will continue moving eastward through the rest of the afternoon/evening, likely clearing all of our North/Central/East Texas counties by around 11:00 pm to midnight.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will return to the region later this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out and will remain a secondary threat. While the brunt of the severe weather threat should diminish after midnight, intense storms may linger across Southern Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana through into Tuesday morning. A few of these may also be severe.

Tuesday through Sunday

Thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with the next cold front impacting the region. A few intense storms may be possible from late Thursday into early Friday morning.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters will likely be needed tonight for an outbreak of strong to severe thunderstorms. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.