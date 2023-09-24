Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11:00 pm

Radar 5:00 pm Sunday

A band of showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move south this afternoon, expected to push out of the region over the next several hours. By this evening, atmospheric recovery and developing instability will allow for the initiation of strong to severe storms along and near the I-30 corridor in East Texas, growing upscale and

expanding in coverage overnight. Primary threats are for damaging wind and large hail upwards to two inches or greater. You can not rule out an isolated tornado. Heavy rain rates and the possibility of training thunderstorms may support the threat of flash flooding in regions where recent heavy rainfall has passed over the last 12 to 24

hour.

Monday through Saturday.

Expect ongoing strong to severe showers and thunderstorms in early Monday, and any further development will come to an end during Tuesday. Expect slightly cooler and drier conditions to return by the middle of the new week.