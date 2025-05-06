Severe Thunderstorms Possible

North and Central Texas



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for western portions of North and Central Texas, including Stephens and Palo Pinto Counties, down to Bell County, through 10:00 am. The primary threats include hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts to 65+ mph, and a tornado. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and be ready to take shelter.

Una alerta de tormenta eléctrica severa está vigente para las partes occidentales del norte y centro de Texas, incluidos los condados de Stephens y Palo Pinto, hasta el condado de Bell, hasta las 10:00 am. Las principales amenazas incluyen granizo de hasta 2.5 pulgadas de diámetro, ráfagas de viento dañinas de hasta 65+ mph y un tornado. Asegúrese de tener varias formas de recibir advertencias y esté preparado para refugiarse.



Expect widespread storms today. Some storms could become severe, with large hail, damaging winds, a couple of tornadoes, and flash flooding all possible. The highest severe threat will be over Central Texas. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Se esperan tormentas generalizadas hoy. Algunas tormentas podrían llegar a ser severas, con granizo grande, vientos dañinos, un par de tornados e inundaciones repentinas. La amenaza más severa estará sobre el centro de Texas. Asegúrate de tener varias formas de recibir alertas meteorológicas.



A Flood Watch is in effect late tonight for North Texas and eastern Central Texas. Rain totals will be between 1 and 3 inches, with isolated totals up to 5 inches. Monitor the forecast and remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Una alerta de inundación está vigente esta noche para el norte de Texas y el centro este de Texas. Los totales de lluvia estarán entre 1 y 3 pulgadas, con totales aislados de hasta 5 pulgadas. Monitoree el pronóstico y recuerde: Date la vuelta, no te ahogues.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding will return across the region today and into tonight as the next central storm system arrives. With saturated soil conditions, more rain will exacerbate flooding concerns, with additional rises on area lakes and rivers also expected later this week and beyond.

La amenaza de fuertes lluvias e inundaciones repentinas regresará a toda la región hoy y esta noche cuando llegue el próximo sistema de tormentas central. Con las condiciones de suelo saturado, más lluvias exacerbarán las preocupaciones de inundaciones, y también se esperan aumentos adicionales en los lagos y ríos del área a finales de esta semana y más allá.



A Flood Watch continues Today through Tonight for the entire Four-State Region. Excessive heavy rainfall is possible through at least this evening, resulting in flooding in the area.

Una alerta de inundación continúa desde hoy hasta esta noche para toda la región de los cuatro estados. Es posible que se produzcan lluvias excesivas e intensas al menos hasta esta noche, lo que provocará inundaciones en la zona.



In addition to the flooding rain potential Today, there is also a chance for severe weather across the region. While the best chances will be across portions of Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the entire area is at risk. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, with a few tornadoes possibly occurring during the afternoon and evening.

Además del potencial de lluvias torrenciales para hoy, también existe la posibilidad de clima severo en toda la región. Si bien las mejores posibilidades estarán en partes del este profundo de Texas y el noroeste de Luisiana, toda el área está en riesgo. Los vientos dañinos y el granizo grande serán las principales amenazas, con la posibilidad de que ocurran algunos tornados durante la tarde y la noche.



It’s a little cooler today, and there are elevated rain chances. Everyone should see rain today across the Four-State Region.

Hoy hace un poco más de frío y hay muchas posibilidades de lluvia. Todos deberían ver lluvia hoy en toda la región de los cuatro estados.