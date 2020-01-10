Severe Weather FAQ’s

The severe weather potential will increase Friday afternoon and evening for areas east of I-35. Hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible. We realize you may still have some questions about what to expect tomorrow, so here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Friday’s Severe Weather. The bottom line: Don’t spend time worrying about what risk areas you are in. Severe weather is a possibility at any location in North and Central Texas Friday afternoon and evening. Instead, review your plan for severe weather now and be ready to act is warnings are issued.