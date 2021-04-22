" /> Severe Weather Possible Friday – EastTexasRadio.com
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

Severe Weather Possible Friday

1 min ago

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Friday as an upper level storm system sweeps through the Southern Plains. Isolated storms may be ongoing in the morning, but coverage and intensity of storms will likely increase rapidly Friday afternoon. Some severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible, along with locally heavy rain. This type of weather is not uncommon for April, so remember to remain weather-aware and keep up with the latest forecast updates.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     