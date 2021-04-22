Severe Weather Possible Friday

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Friday as an upper level storm system sweeps through the Southern Plains. Isolated storms may be ongoing in the morning, but coverage and intensity of storms will likely increase rapidly Friday afternoon. Some severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon through Friday evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will all be possible, along with locally heavy rain. This type of weather is not uncommon for April, so remember to remain weather-aware and keep up with the latest forecast updates.