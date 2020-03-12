" /> Severe Weather Possible Today, Heavy Rain Possible Through Saturday – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Severe Weather Possible Today, Heavy Rain Possible Through Saturday

3 hours ago

 

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight across much of the region associated with a cold front and dry-line. A few storms could become severe this afternoon and evening, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, along/east of the dry- line and along/south of the front. Rain chances will increase late tonight, though the overall severe threat will decrease. A few overnight storms may still produce small hail and gusty winds, along with possible street flooding.

Rain chances will be in the forecast Friday through the weekend, though it should not rain the entire time. In fact, Sunday may end up pleasant for a good part of the day, as a brief lull in precipitation is expected to occur before it turns wet once again by the start of the work week.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     