Severe Weather Possible Today, Heavy Rain Possible Through Saturday

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight across much of the region associated with a cold front and dry-line. A few storms could become severe this afternoon and evening, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, along/east of the dry- line and along/south of the front. Rain chances will increase late tonight, though the overall severe threat will decrease. A few overnight storms may still produce small hail and gusty winds, along with possible street flooding.

Rain chances will be in the forecast Friday through the weekend, though it should not rain the entire time. In fact, Sunday may end up pleasant for a good part of the day, as a brief lull in precipitation is expected to occur before it turns wet once again by the start of the work week.