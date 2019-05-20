Severe Weather Threat

There will be a risk for strong to severe storms during the overnight hours across North and Central Texas as a line of storms is expected to take place across the area. The main hazard with storms will be damaging winds, though there will be a risk for an embedded tornado or two. Heavy rain may pose a flood risk, but the swift moving nature of the storms may preclude a more substantial flood risk. Storms should shift eastward through the morning hours on Tuesday with a potential severe weather risk along the Red River.