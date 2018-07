Gregg County authorities say, the sex-offender captured last week in Upshur County, had ties to the woman found dead in a wooded area. KLTV reports that the arrest affidavit for Joseph Wayne Burnette showed that he had shared a residence with 28-year-old Felicia Pearson. Her body was found on July 24, during a search by police off of Birdsong street in Longview. Burnette remains behind bars under $500,000 bond.