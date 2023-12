Federal authorities busted a sex trafficking operation at a rental home in an upscale neighborhood in Collin County. Forty-year-old William Garland of Plano was arrested at the home and appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by coercion and coercion and enticement by aiding and abetting. A female accomplice was also arrested and released after pleading not guilty. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.