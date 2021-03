Jury selection begins Wednesday morning in 6th District Court in Lamar County for a Powderly man accused of felony sex crimes against children. Fifty-four-year-old Douglas Gene McCloure was arrested in Choctaw County in May of 2019 on warrants for 1st degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and a 2nd degree Indecency with a Child by Sexual contact. He remains in the Lamar County jail under $500,000 bond.