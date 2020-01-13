Shannon Oaks Church To Host PureDesires Ministries On Sexually Pure Lives

The Conquer Video Series, produced by PureDesires Ministries, will be presented at Shannon Oaks Church beginning January 20th, 2020.

The Conquer Video Series is a Biblically-based, ten-week course on Monday nights from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm teaching men how to successfully defeat temptations of pornography and provides tools for men to live sexually pure lives. Men who’ve completed this series say the material has not only given them lasting freedom but has also significantly improved their marriages.

A companion course will be offered for the wives of attendees. For questions, call Mike McClendon at 817-657-5604.