Captain Kirk is blasting into space today, and this time it’s for real. Ninety-year-old William Shatner spoke about the opportunity to be aboard The Blue Origin spaceship during his visit to the New York Comicon. He said he was terrified. The rocket is set to lift off today in the tiny West Texas town of Van Horn. This is the second launch for Blue Origin, which is the aerospace company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The flight is expected to last a little over ten minutes.