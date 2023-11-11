ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sherman ISD Makes A U-Turn On Gender Rule

Sherman ISD announced it is retracting its new gender rule, announced last week, that only allowed theater students to play roles of the same gender as their birth gender. It caused a transgender male, Max Hightower, and around 20 other students to lose their roles in the school’s upcoming musical, ‘Oklahoma!’. The district released a new statement on Friday, explaining the ‘Oklahoma!’ production scheduled for December 8, 2023, but they delayed the play intended for an older audience. The statement claims the district will now utilize a different version of the musical that is more suited for the high school stage.

