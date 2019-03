A jury in Sherman Thursday found, Caroll Henderson, 54, guilty for sexually assaulting young girls and he received a sentenced of 99 years in prison. Reportedly, Henderson was a grandfather figure and gained trust in the girls. He was babysitting two girls ages six and seven when one of their mothers came home early and caught him in the act of assaulting one of the girls. There were three other victims in Tennessee. Henderson will be eligible for parole in 30 years.