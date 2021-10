On Wednesday, police investigated a shooting in Kilgore. In addition, a car chase led into neighborhoods in the south part of Kilgore (Rusk County). Occupants of one car were shooting at another vehicle during the chase that lasted over 11 blocks. One of the cars crashed, and the suspects fled. Currently, five suspects are in custody, and police say they consist of one adult and four juveniles. A previous report from the Longview News-Journal says that the victim had a wound to the head.