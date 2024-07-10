Shooting At Greenville ISD’s Athletic Facility

The Greenville ISD Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon outside of the Greenville High School Athletic Facility. Reportedly, around 1:33 pm, an ex-spouse of a Greenville high school staff member and coach arrived at the facility and fired a single shot outside the Roy Q Traylor Athletic Facility. Police believe the ex-spouse was targeting the Greenville high school employee. No students or staff were injured. Student workouts had ended at noon. The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing. As a precaution, there will be an increased security presence throughout the remainder of the summer during student activities, according to police.