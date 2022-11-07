ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header

Shooting At Wiley College In Marshall

Wiley College announced on Facebook that a suspect shot two people after an altercation on campus became violent. According to the post, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. The two people shot were not a part of the original altercation and did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Wiley College. The incident, which Wiley College said involved no students, is being investigated by Marshall Police Department and Wiley College Police Department.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     