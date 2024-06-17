Mark Patrick Header 2020
Shooting In Case County Kills One And Injuries Three

Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting about 9:00 Friday night. The driver of a Ford-150 and three passengers in the backseat were traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 when the shooting occurred. One of the occupants allegedly pulled out a gun, resulting in a fight over the weapon, which led to several shots fired. Three individuals in the backseat sustained injuries. Christopher Escobar, of Elsa, Texas, was pronounced at the scene. They took the other passengers to a hospital in the area. One was treated and released, and the other remains in stable condition. The driver sustained no gunshot injuries. The Sheriff says they have not made any arrests as of Sunday morning.

