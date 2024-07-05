Shooting In Daingerfield

The Daingerfield Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting and injuring a victim during a robbery early last Friday. Daingerfield officers responded to a closed business parking lot around 1:13 last Friday morning after a reported robbery and shooting. They found a victim with a gunshot wound described as a short, light-skinned Black man wearing a Nike branded ski mask and armed with a handgun, had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Anyone with information about the case should call the Daingerfield Police Department at 903-645-2114.