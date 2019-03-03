Shooting In Paris Leaves One Dead

Saturday at 10:47 am, Paris Police received a call that a person had been shot in the 1900-block of Fairfax. Reportedly, the female victim had been shot at a residence and managed to go to a next door neighbor’s house for help. When officers arrived at the location of the victim, they were told that the suspect was still next door. When officers approached that residence, they could hear a fight going on through the open front door. Officers entered the home and found two males fighting. During the officer’s attempt to stop the fight, one of those identified as the person who shot the female produced a handgun and shot himself.

Both the female victim and the suspect were transported to the local emergency room. The female’s condition was not given but is able to talk with investigators. We have learned that the suspect is deceased. Since officers were in the house when the suspect shot himself, the Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the shooting. No names will be released until next of kin notification procedures have been completed

Updates will be made available as they can be released.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police